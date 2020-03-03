Kanye West’s service pushes out transgender show

By | Published: 6:40 pm

US rapper Kanye West was at the centre of a storm after a Paris show by an acclaimed transgender performer was cancelled at the last minute to make way for one of his religious services.

The mercurial singer took over the Bouffes du Nord theatre in the French capital for one of his famous “Sunday Service” gospel hymn sessions during Paris fashion week.His wife Kim Kardashian turned up for the service in an almost sprayed-on latex brown suit, one of three figure-hugging Balmain looks she wore during the course of the day.

But French trans performer Phia Menard was furious that her “Maison Mere” (“Mother Ship”) show was pulled at just a day’s notice to make way for the golden couple of American pop culture, claiming the audience was told it was cancelled for “technical reasons”.Menard refused take the news lying down, with her and her fans lambasting the theatre and West as an “imposter” on social media.

West is in Paris to show the latest collection for him Yeezy label Monday. The 42-year-old singer once dreamed of becoming the first black American head of a major Paris fashion label.But his friend and former fashion advisor Virgil Abloh pipped him to it in 2018 when the Off-White creator took over Louis Vuitton’s menswear line.West was joined at the service Sunday by his wife, their daughter North West and his sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian, also dressed head to toe in latex.