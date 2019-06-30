‘Kapata Dwaram’ installed at Yadadri

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Amid rituals, the ‘Kapata Dwaram’ (door) of garbhagriha was installed at Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Yadadri shrine on Sunday.

Temple priests, sthapaths and officials participated in special poojas performed at the temple, whose development works are progressing at a brisk pace. Every piece of work on the temple from the ground-breaking to the installation of Alwar pillars is being done as per the ‘Agama Shasthra’.

Temple’s main priest Nallamdegal Lakshminarsimhacharyulu said the installation of the ‘Kapata Dwaram’ was one of the 12 important aspects of building a temple, he added.

Executive Officer of the temple N Geetha said thousands of devotees would have darshan of the presiding deity through the ‘dwaram’ and exuded confidence that temple works would be completed soon.

Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) Vice-Chairman G Kishan Rao was also present.

