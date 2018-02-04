Kapil Dev, Laxman inaugurate Telangana T20 League

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The inauguration of the G Venkataswamy Memorial Telangana T20 League was a very inspiring occasion for all involved as cricketing legends from the state and the country graced the event.

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev, VVS Laxman and Tollywood actor Daggubati Venkatesh and many other celebrities were present at the inauguration.

Kapil Dev said, “It feels brilliant to come back to Hyderabad. This is a great venue and I have lots of memories. More than this ground, I have fond memories of playing at the LB Stadium. The districts are the most important places for developing any sport and the HCA has done a great job in taking this tournament to the district players. So I would like to thank the entire HCA committee and want you all to keep up the good work.

“It is also a very auspicious day to start this tournament as the future generation has well and truly arrived today as the Indian team won the under-19 world cup and I am very happy about it”, said the 1983 world cup winning captain.

Continuing on that point, VVS Laxman stated that Kapil Dev also arose from humble beginnings. He said, “Kapil sir is an example where when cricket was ruled by Mumbai, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kapil paaji came from a small town in Haryana and went on to captain our country to victory in the world cup. And that inspired me to become a cricketer.”

He also said that he is thrilled to see that so many players from the districts are given the opportunity to play at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. “When I see the eyes of the district players, I can see how satisfied they are about coming to this brilliant stadium where a lot of international matches have been played.

“So the opportunity to play in such an environment will help them to enhance their potential, showcase their talent. To all the players who will take part, you will get to share the dressing room with some of the best players from Hyderabad. And once this happens, you will realise how good you are,” said Laxman.

HCA president G Vivekanand said he is happy that Kapil Dev and Laxman inaugurated this tournament.