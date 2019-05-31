Kapil Dev presents We The Sikhs to Ranveer Singh

By | Published: 5:24 pm

Former Indian cricket team’s captain Kapil Dev and Dubai-based entrepreneur Ajay Sethi recently took the US and Canada by storm by launching their coffee table book, We The Sikhs through a city tour. Their brainchild received an overwhelming response from the Sikh community and now, they are preparing for phase two of their book tour.

While they are preparing for the second leg of the book’s world tour, Kapil Dev met actor Ranveer Singh and presented the much-sought after publication to the actor. Ranveer was overwhelmed as he received the book from the former cricketer and thanked him for presenting it to him. Talking about it, Kapil Dev said, “I presented the book to Ranveer and his family and he was delighted. My book, We The Sikhs, talks about Sikhs and Gurudwaras across the world and it was an absolute pleasure presenting it to him.”

Interestingly, Ranveer is playing Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which traces the journey of Indian cricket team’s victory in the 1983 World Cup under Kapil Dev’s leadership. Ranveer shares a great rapport with the legendary sports star. He also trained under the Haryana Hurricane in Dharamshala to get the nuances right.

The book came about when Kapil Dev visited a gurudwara in Pakistan and was so moved by the experience that he decided to bring gurudwaras from all corners of the world together in one publication. It took him and Ajay Sethi five years to turn their dream into reality. The book is divided into three sections- The Gurus, The History and Artifacts and Gurudwaras.The book was launched in India by former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Sultanpur Lodhi, in Punjab, India, in November 2018, and is now taking the entire world by storm.