Karamveer Chakra for Serendipity founder

By | Published: 10:09 pm

Hyderabad: Rumana Sinha Sehgal, founder of Serendipity, was honoured with Karamveer Chakra by Global Fellowship Award instituted by International Confederation of NGO (iCONGO) and the United Nations at the ReX ConcLIVE hosted in Noida recently.

She was honoured for her tireless contribution towards creating a racing social impact and being a change maker, according to a press release.

The awards and fellowship celebrates #ChampionsOfChange from around the world who make a difference in our society with their #IdeasForAction to be the change by walking the path less trodden.

The Karmaveer Chakra Award is a National People’s Award for Citizen Social Action and a global civilian honours instituted by the iCONGO in partnership with the United Nations. The award is a tribute to former President, Dr A.P.J.Abdul Kalam, who had offered to be the ambassador for the awards, the release said.

