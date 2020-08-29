Karan Acharya exploring extraordinary world out of ordinary pictures

Artworks by the graphic artist Karan Acharya is leaving people in awe of his vision

By | Published: 8:14 pm

“Imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were. But without it we go nowhere.” In these words, Carl Sagan explains the beauty of our vision and its power that can let us travel across galaxies. True to his thoughts, graphic artist Karan Acharya is exploring an extraordinary world out of ordinary pictures.

The Bengaluru-based animator is famously known for accepting requests from anonymous users and giving a whole new perspective to their shared images. It is captivating to see his imagination unfurl into an utopian world leaving the audience in awe of his work.

View this post on Instagram Sure sir.. 😁🧡 A post shared by Kiran Kumar K (@karanacharya.kk) on Aug 26, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

Back in 2015, a depiction of an angry Hanuman graphic created by him was so popular that every other car had it printed. Later, he also received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the artwork.

View this post on Instagram Done.. 🙏🙏 A post shared by Kiran Kumar K (@karanacharya.kk) on Aug 28, 2020 at 1:22pm PDT

Recently, Karan has been getting requests to transform pictures in the backdrop of a mythological story and it is impressive to see how he takes the task a level ahead. One of the widely appreciated images is that of a poor family of three shared by a user. Karan turned the infant into little Krishna and the parents were transformed with a rich palace in the background.

His tweet that includes images of the conversation and his work went viral and has received over 127.5K likes and 19.8K retweets.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .