Karan Johar amazed by Shahid’s performance

By | Published: 3:22 pm

Shahid Kapoor who is essaying the role of an angry, vengeful man in his latest release Kabir Singh has earned praises for his flawless portrayal of the character. Filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated the actor and also expressed his admiration for the lead pair.

Sharing a still from the film on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote a detailed and fascinating post dedicated to Shahid and Kiara Advani. “This modern Ode to Devdas leaves you spellbound! It also makes you stand up and applaud the genius of Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of KABIR SINGH!” Not leaving behind the spectacular work of the female protagonist Kiara, the post further read, “Kiara Advani is just so lovely! Her vulnerability and silences win your heart and soul!! She is the sunshine and smile of the film…..it’s directorial brilliance all the way!” Karan ended giving a shout-out to the team of the film in his post.

Not only Karan but Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor also seems to be in awe of her husband. Mira wrote on Instagram, “Aa zamane aazmaale rooth ta nahiFaaslon se hausla ye toot’ta nahi. So proud of you baby. It’s your time to shine.” Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.