Karan Kulkarni looks for growth, innovation in projects

The talented music composer Karan Kulkarni is best known for working in films like Peddlers, Shahid, Tumhari Sulu, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. With his recent work in Netflix and Amazon Prime web series, the music director is garnering a lot of praise. In a recent interview with Hyderabad Today, the composer shared his thoughts and work experiences.

How was your experience composing for Raat Akeli Hai, Shakuntala Devi and Breathe Into The Shadows?

It was an experience of mixed emotions. Just the amount of work involved and the variety was vast. I’m really happy with the way everything has turned out and I’m extremely thankful to my team and all those involved with the three projects.

How different were they to each other?

Each was a unique challenge and is very different in treatment and style. Raat Akeli Hai is a minimalist, electronic score. We’ve picked on the subtle nuances and pauses in the film, that really created an engaging and immersive atmosphere for the viewer.

Breathe is dark, psychological, industrial, electronic, in its approach. But being an entire series, it covers a lot of ground, musically.

Shakuntala Devi is orchestral, bright and happy in its approach and sound. It was also worked on entirely from our bedrooms, during the lockdown.

How has your journey been so far?

So far, I’ve been extremely lucky, to have had so many projects to be associated with. I’ve always had the desire to try something new each time and I guess that’s what seems to be working. Whether it’s songs, scores, web series or TV commercials, I enjoy projects where there is room to innovate and grow.

How was your lockdown experience?

I’m fortunately in an isolated area and I’ve been spending a lot of time studying music, writing, reading and doing fun, homely things.

