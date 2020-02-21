Karate expert achieves 20 records in 17 seconds

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: In a show of bravery and speed, GVR Karate Academy director Dr GS Gopal Reddy achieved 20 records in 17 seconds (against set time target of 20 seconds) in a Karate Martial Arts performance held at Sri Madapati Hanumantha Rao Girls High School, Narayanaguda, on Thursday.

Speaking after breaking the record, Gopal Reddy said he was glad to be able to break 20 stone tiles in 17 seconds and create 20 world records.

The official representatives from Wonder Book of World Records, the Genius Book of World Records, Golden Star World Records Form, Innovative Wall Records, Platinum Book of Records, Diamond World Records, Treasure World Records, International Focus Book of Records, Bharath World Record, Freedom Book of Records, Kohinoor World Book of Records, Glory World Records, World Book of Ground Records, Telugu Book of Records, Vishwam World Records, International Survival Book of Records, Telangana Book of Records, Multi-Talented Book of Records, Jai Indian Book of Records, Freedom Book of Records and Gigantic World Records witnessed the record-breaking feat.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .