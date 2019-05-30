Karate kids set record in Telangana

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:42 pm 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: G Amrutha Reddy and G Gana Santhoshinee Reddy from the GVR Karate Academy performed in an event called ‘Age of our Telangana State’, which involved lying on a bed consisting 1,827 nails and breaking 60 shabad stones on their abdomen in five minutes.

The record was accomplished in three minutes and ten seconds and would enter in the LIMCA Book of Records, Wonder Book of Records and Vishwam Book of World Records.

The time was calculated based on the formation of Telangana State (2014) which is five years old, consisting 60 months (1,827 days).

