Kareena Kapoor is happy in her pajamas

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who walked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2020, says when it comes to style, she is most comfortable in her pajamas. “Fashion and style statement for me… the only time I am very fashionable is when I get to wear to all these amazing designs on the ramp at Lakme Fashion week, otherwise I am very happy in my pajamas,” said Kareena, who turned showstopper for Amit Aggarwal for the grand finale of Lakme Fashion week in Mumbai.

Talking about completing two decades in the industry, Kareena said, “I think nothing could be better to celebrate with a brand that is synonymous with me, and a brand that has added tremendous value to my career, to my brand and to my name. And yes, as everyone knows there is no Lakme Fashion Week finale without me, I take great pride and honour to say that because I actually love walking the ramp.”

Kareena added that she has been walking the ramp for 11 years and still dreads falling on the ramp. Talking about her fear on the ramp, Kareena added, “I hope that I don’t fall. For 11 years, I had the same thought and I am always thinking, what’s going to happen. I think everyone feels or thinks the same way before they hit the ramp but I love and enjoy walking the ramp.”On the work front, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the forthcoming Bollywood remake of Forrest Gump.