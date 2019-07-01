Kareena Kapoor slays cop look in ‘Angrezi Medium’

By | Published: 3:51 pm

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan began shooting for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium and her first look from the film will surely leave you spellbound. In the picture, Kareena can be seen as a lady cop who is dressed in casuals with minimal makeup and a badge tucked on her waist which seems to be of the organisation which she must be representing in the film. This is not just to it, celebrations turned double for the diva who clocked 19 years in the industry today. The actor completed her 19-year milestone as she started her career in the year 2000 with Refugee.

The film Refugee which marked the debut of the actor along with Abhishek Bachchan, revolved around unnamed Indian Muslim, who helps illegal refugees from India and Pakistan cross the border through the Great Rann of Kutch. Directed by JP Dutta, the film is attributed to have been inspired by the short story Love Across the Salt Desert by Keki N Daruwalla.

Meanwhile, Angrezi Medium marks the comeback of Irrfan on the big screen post the brief break he took. The film which also stars Radhika Madan went on floors in Udaipur on April 5.

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles. Kareena will be seen next in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.