Kargil heroes felicitated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: On the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War, the GHMC Serilingampally Zone felicitated Kargil heroes here on Saturday. On the occasion, a sand model designed on the lines of Army planning tool was inaugurated by MLA A Gandhi and GHMC Zonal Commissioner D Hari Chandana.

Over 25 ex-servicemen from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force recounted their experiences and the men from Army recalled their unit campaigns as they fired the Bofors Guns, carried ammunition, ferried supplies, laid communication lines, took on the steep heights of Tiger hill and Tololong and eventually drove out the Pakistani intruders.

Nb Subedar Md Rafiq, 8 Mountain Arty Bde, Hon Nb Sub Gangi Neni Raja Rao, 8 Mountain Div, Sub Narsimha Reddy from Artillery, Havladar Danish Moses, Ramanaiah, Jayaram Reddy emotionally described their units role in the Kargil war, according to a press release. Sergeants Seshadri, Srinivas Reddy, Shyam Prasad, Sita Ramanjeyulu, Shiva Kumar, explained the role of the Indian Air Force which supported the ground action by the Indian Army.

Naik Prasad and his wife (BDL employee) were also part of the programme and spoke of the privilege of contributing to the country as a family. Sreenesh Kumar, District Sainik Welfare Officer, appreciated the gesture of GHMC in recognising the role of ex-servicemen and Maj Shiva Kiran moderated the programme, the release added.

Honoured

At the Kargil event celebrations held at Sri Venkateshwara Engineering College (SVEC), Suryapet, Col Ramesh Kumar, director of Zilla Sainik Board, Telangana State explained about the Kargil campaign and also the career opportunities for the students in the services. Veera Nari Sharada who lost her husband in the Kargil war was honoured at the programme.

