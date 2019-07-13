Kargil Vijay Diwas fete begins in Vizag with health walk

By | AP Bureau | Published: 10:06 pm

Visakhapatnam: Over 2000 naval personnel and their families participated in a Health Walk to commence Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Saturday.

The Health Walk which commenced from INS Circars was flagged off by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of ENC and covered a distance of 6 km on the Dolphin Hill road at Visakhapatnam.

A series of events have been planned by Indian Navy over the next two weeks to mark the 20th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’.

In addition to the Health Walk, the activities at ENC included Wreath Laying Ceremony at ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial on the Beach Road, Visakhapatnam, Josh Runs, Cyclothon, Band performance at prominent public places, Coastal Security Awareness Campaigns along with interactive programmes with fishing community and organised visits to ships, submarines and Air Stations for school children with the theme of “Know Your Armed Forces”.

Competitions are also planned for students in naval schools which include debate, painting, poetry recitations and dramatics with patriotic fervour as part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 by the Nation to honour the bravehearts who laid down their lives during the ‘Operation Vijay’. This year marks the 20th anniversary of victory in ‘Operation Vijay’, popularly known as the ‘Kargil War’.

