Karimnagar Municipal Corporation to sort out plastic menace

Published: 8:59 pm

Karimnagar: Karimangar Municipal Corporation has decided to go all out against plastic menace in the district and to take steps for the eradication of plastic from August 15. As part of sanitation drive, Karimangar Municipal Corporation has organised a plastic eradication awareness rally in the town on Saturday. The rally, which was flagged off by KMC commissioner G Venugopal Reddy at corporation office, reached tower circle where they took oath for the eradication of the menace.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner has urged the citizens to come up with innovative ideas to get rid of the plastic menace and sought cooperation from all sections of the town in this regard. Stating that plastic was a threat to the environment, he asked citizens to put an end to the usage of plastic. He asked urged people to extend support to make the town plastic-free. “Efforts must start from every house. It is necessary to put an end to plastic menace to make the town a role model,” the commissioner said.

KMC with the help of NGOs had supplied 5,000 cloth bags and another 50,000 bags would be supplied to people in the coming days. Informing that plastic bags and bottles have been appeared in drainages, the Commissioner urged the people not to drop plastic materials in drainages.

