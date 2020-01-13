Karimnagar: 1,049 aspirants field nominations for 60 divisions

By | Published: 12:42 am

Karimnagar: Filing of nominations for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls was completed on Sunday. As many as 1,049 aspirants filed nominations for 60 divisions. While 207 nominations were received on the first day on Friday, 580 candidates submitted their papers on Saturday. Around 580 nominations were submitted on Sunday.

Former KMC Mayor S Ravinder Singh, TRS leader Ch Sunil Rao, and senior Congress leader Pyata Ramesh were among the prominent leaders who filed nominations on Sunday. KMC Commissioner G Venugopal Reddy said they had expected 900 nominations but the number had exceeded. Nominations were uploaded online whenever they had received papers from candidates, he said.

Stating that scrutiny of nominations would be taken up on Monday morning, the Commissioner said elaborate arrangements were in place for polling and counting to be held on January 24 and 27 respectively.

Besides a returning officer for every three divisions, 348 polling stations have been set up in 81 places in 60 divisions. There would be a polling booth for every kilometre and five to six polling stations would be established in every division, he said.

Aiming to record 90 per cent polling, the Commissioner urged officials to take up awareness campaign among voters to enhance voting percentage.

