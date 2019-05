By | Published: 12:59 am

Karimnagar: 18 students of Jyothishmathi Engineering College have been selected for various jobs in campus recruitment drive held in the college on Thursday.

Two software companies IVAR Infosystems and HRH Next, Hyderabad conducted campus recruitment in the college on Thursday. While 18 students got selected for IVAR Infosystems, 14 students were recruited by HRH Next. Some of the students got jobs in both the companies.

College Chairman Juvvadi Sagar Rao congratulated students on the offer.