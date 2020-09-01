Karimnagar: 74 cops recover from Covid-19

Recovered police personnel are ready to donate plasma and needy people could contact Special Branch ACP Somashekar on 7981155657 or special branch office 9490619383

Karimnagar: A total of 74 of the 174 policemen who were infected with Covid-19 across Karimnagar Police Commissionerate limits, have recovered and joined duties. Besides taking precautionary measures to protect police from getting infected by the virus, special measures have also been taken for early recovery of cops by providing better treatment.

Besides providing paid holiday for Covid positive cops, Special Branch ACP Somashekar has also been appointed as nodal officer to look after covid-19 related issues.

Moreover, a separate what’s app groups has also been created to know the health condition and treatment being provided to infected police personnel.

Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy, in a statement, asked police personnel to contact either ACP or Inspector or Sub-Inspector or nodal officer if they have any health problems. They can contact nodal officer on phone number 7981155657.

Police personnel are ready to donate plasma and needy people could contact Special Branch ACP Somashekar on 7981155657 or special branch office 9490619383.

People could register their details online by visiting: http://donateplasma.scsc.co.in

