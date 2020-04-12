Karimnagar a case study for entire country: Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Karimnagar: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday said Karimnagar had become a case study for the entire nation by successfully controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the town.

Telangana was the first State to alert the Central government about the presence of Indonesians in the country, he said while distributing essential commodities to municipal workers, autorickshaw drivers and medical staff in Karimnagar town on Sunday. The goods were arranged by Karimnagar Dairy authorities.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao with the support of officials had done a great job to check the spread of the virus in the town, Vinod said.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had appreciated Kamalakar during the Cabinet meeting held on Saturday, he said District Collector K Shashanka and Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy also made all-out efforts to overcome the challenge.

Vinod thanked the Police Department for taking stringent measures to check the virus. The State government, he said, had taken all steps to extend support to labourers who lost livelihood due to the lockdown. Besides 12 kg rice, Rs 1,500 was also being supplied to each white ration card holder while migrant labourers were given Rs 500.

Though the government was making all-out efforts, it might not be possible for it to reach out to every citizen; moreover, the government had got only Rs 100 crore revenue against Rs 4,000 crore. “Philanthropists should come forward to extend their support to daily wagers and other needy. Private business operators should extend support to labourers working in their business establishments,” he said.

Kamalakar said the government was doing everything possible to check the spread of the virus and urged people to stay home. He said it was not the time to make politics and think about caste and religion. Irrespective of political affiliations, philanthropists should come forward to help the needy.

Both Vinod and Kamalakar appreciated Karimnagar Dairy Chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao for supplying essential commodities to 3,000 people by spending Rs 15 lakh.

