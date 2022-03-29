Karimnagar: Anvitha to participate in Inter-University level chess competitions

Karimnagar: A B.Tech student, Kanukuntla Anvitha has been selected to participate in South India Universities level chess competitions scheduled to be held in SRM University, Chennai, from April 1 to 3. Anvitha got selected for South India universities level competitions by securing the first place in the state level Inter-University level competitions held in JNTU (H), Kukatpalli, Hyderabad, on March 26.

A resident of Padmashali Street of Karimnagar town, Anvitha was more excited to play chess right from her childhood and won more medals by participating state and national level events. She managed to get 1351 fide rating at International level. Anvitha, who is studying engineering second year in a private college in Hyderabad, underwent chess coaching in Karimnagar based Genius Chess Academy.

Noticing their daughter’s interest in chess at the age of eight years, Ramakrishna and Sandhya, parents of Anvitha, encouraged her in the game. Besides continuing studies, she allocates some time to practice chess in the morning and evening. She got gold medals in 56th Brilliant Open Chess Competitions held in Hyderabad in 2011 as well as SGF state level chess competitions held in Nalgonda in 2016. She won silver medals in National school games held in Mumbai in 2012, and under-9 state level competitions held in Hyderabad in 2019. She got bronze medal in under-11 state level competitions held in Rajamundry.

She got the best player award in the state level open chess competitions held in Hyderabad in 2012. She on behalf of SGF participated in Asian School Games held in Delhi in 2012. Anvitha also participated in under-9 national level women chess competitions held in Odisha in 2011, state level women competition held in Vijayawada in 2011, under-9 national level competitions held in Gujarat in 2012 and other competitions.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Anvitha said that she has a strong desire to become a grandmaster. Informing that the game has somehow been neglected due to studies and covid pandemic, she expressed confidence to achieve grand master. Genius Chess Academy coach, A Anoop said that Anvitha, who was more brilliant in the game, used to learn tips quickly. She would achieve grandmaster very soon, he hoped.

