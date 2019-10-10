Karimnagar: Applications for liquor shops can be submitted till Oct 16

By | Published: 1:05 am

Karimnagar: Excise Superintendent, Karimnagar, K Chandrasekhar asked people interested in getting license for liquor shops, to submit their applications before October 16.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said State government had released notification for 87 A4 shops for two years period 2019-2021 in the district. There are 21 shops in Karimnagar urban, 25 in Karimnagar rural and 14 shops in Thimmapur circles.

Aspirants should submit their application forms in A3 format at office of Karimnagar rural tahsildar or Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise or Commissioner Prohibition and Excise, between 10 am to 4 pm.

Besides Rs 2 lakh DD, three passport size photos, Aadhar card copy, PAN card copy should be attached along with application. On October 18, shops would be allocated to candidate through draw of lots which would begin from 11 am at the Collectorate.

