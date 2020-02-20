Karimnagar BJP corporators boycott meet

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Karimnagar: BJP corporators boycotted the Pattana Pragathi meeting on Thursday stating that local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar picture was not on the flexi-boards, besides alleging that the administration did not invited him for the meeting.

The district administration arranged an orientation workshop for corporators and councilors of various municipalities about Pattana Pragathi programme.

While BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar was delivering the speech, BJP corporators of Municipal Corporation of Karimangar rushed to the dais and demanded that the district Collector explain the alleged violation of protocol.

They refused to withdraw their protest when Mayor Y Sunil Rao tried to convince them.

Reacting on the issue, the Minister asked BJP corporators to go back to their seats if they wanted an explanation from the Collector.

Ignoring the Minister’s proposal, they boycotted the meeting and went away from hall where they raised slogans “we want justice”. They entered argument with police when the later asked the corporators to leave the hall.

They staged dharna at entrance when the police prevented them from entering into hall. Cops forcefully took the corporators away from the hall. Later, they staged dharna outside the meeting hall. Reacting on the issue, Kamalakar made it clear that they had not violated protocol and everything has been done according to protocol. They have not printed even MLAs photos on the flexi-boards.

Recollecting a meeting of Central government scheme held in Karimnagar few years ago, Minister informed that the then local MP B Vinod Kumar’s photo was also not printed on the flexi. But, they (TRS leaders) did not created any noise since it was Central-sponsored scheme.

