Karimnagar brick kiln owner gets lifer for raping three minors

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Karimnagar: The district court on Monday sentenced one Lingampalli Kishan, accused of raping three minor girls, to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh.

After final hearing, the First Additional District and Sessions Judge S Srinivas Reddy pronounced the judgment on Monday. Besides life imprisonment, the court also instructed Kishan to pay Rs 50,000 each to families of the three victims.

On April 19, 2014, a case against Kishan was registered for raping three minor girls engaged in brick manufacturing in Choppadandi. Based on the complaint, the police booked him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act 2012 and sent him to jail.

A native of Katnapalli, Choppadandi mandal, Kishan used to run the LKB brick industry and brought labourers from Odisha to work in the kiln in 2014. On March 16, 2014 Kishan forcefully took a 16 year-old girl into his room and raped while she was sleeping. On April 14, he sexually abused two more girls aged 14 and 11 years. While one victim belongs to Bargarh district, two others were from Naupada district of Odisha. On learning about the incident, parents of the victims informed the matter to a Odisha-based NGO and the media. They lodged a police complaint with the help of the NGO. Despite huge money offered by Kishan, and pressure from labour agents and community elders, the victims refused to withdraw case. Instead, in 2016, they approached the Odisha State Legal Service Authority requesting it to shift the case to Odisha court from Karimnagar since they were unable to mobilise enough legal support in Telangana. The accused Kishan’s wife Lavanya is sarpanch of Katnapalli village. Earlier, Kishan had also worked as an MPTC.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter