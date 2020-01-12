Karimnagar businessman Kesarimal passes away in Dubai

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Jeddah: The repatriation of mortal remains of a leading businessman of Karimnagar district, who passed away on Saturday in Dubai while on a holiday here gained momentum and his mortal remains are likely to be sent back in a day. 85-year-old Kesarimal Karwa, who is known for diversified business ranging from money lending to granite industry in the district, was in Dubai along with his family for a holiday. He passed away in sleep in a prestigious hotel where he was staying.

“Not only we, but Karimnagar merchant community has lost a visionary leader and we saddened”, Venu Karwa, his son has told “Telangana Today” over the phone.

Shocked with sudden demise of his father, Venu from Dubai has contacted Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for the help. In turn the MP has requested his friends and a close relative besides Indian Mission in Dubai to render all possible help to the bereaved family in Dubai.

The family cut short their holiday trip to Dubai and returned home immediately after the death, however, his grandson Krishna is in Dubai to accompany the dead body and complete the formalities.

However, due to heavy rain that flooded Dubai and brought life to a standstill on Saturday impacted the required statutory procedures in death cases. Nearly six documents are required for repatriation of body to India in case of death of those visiting Indians, while the process is more complicated for those working in Dubai.

The Dubai police, after autopsy, has consented on Sunday to repatriate the dead body and family is working to transport the mortal remaining of late businessman. Known also a philanthropist, he took interest in running an orphanage care, consumer protection movement in the town. Kesarimal was the close associate of former Prime Minister P.V. Narsimha Rao and former MP and minister J. Chokka Rao. His son Venu Karwa also having close contacts with scores of local politicians across the parties in the town.

