Karimnagar cable bridge will be jewel in Telangana crown: Minister

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday said the Karimnagar cable bridge will be a jewel in the crown of Telangana once it is completed by March, 2020.

The Minister was speaking after inspecting the progress of works on the cable bridge being constructed across river Manair downstream of Lower Manair Dam in the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

Kamalakar said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and IT Minister K T Rama Rao sanctioned the cable bridge, IT Tower, and Manair River-front projects since they had special attachment towards Karimnagar. “The works on the cable bridge are going on at a brisk pace now after the recent rains hindered the works,” he said, adding that all works would be completed by end of March next year.

Observing that people can travel from Khaman of Karimnagar town to Manakondur mandal headquarters without any traffic hurdles once the bridge is completed, the Minister said that of the 70 segments in the bridge, 22 segments had already been completed. Each segment weights 120 tons, and the cable bridge was being constructed with the support of two pylons each reaching to a height of 220 metre, he said.

Besides the five feet pavement, there would be a four-lane road on the bridge and cables would be fixed in the middle of bridge. TATA projects and a Turkey-based firm, Gulmar, are jointly constructing the bridge at a cost of Rs 128 crore. The total cost of the project including approach road is Rs 187 crore.

Besides 18 feet heigh cement wall between two pylons, water would be stored in 10 km stretch downstream of LMD. Water spots, restaurants, boating, jet skis and lighting would be the special attractions.

Dimension lighting would be arranged on cable bridge by utilizing China-Taiwan technology, he informed, adding that Rs 7 crore was allocated for this purpose. The works on the Rs 5 crore KCR Island will begin soon, he said, adding that the IT Tower, cable bridge, Manair river front, and KCR Island would attract people from Hyderabad.

