‘Karimnagar can become medical tourism destination’

Hyderabad: Telangana is making progress across sectors. While Hyderabad is at the heart of all the growth because of the evolved ecosystem, Karimnagar has all the potential to become a major medical tourism destination, with a $10 billion opportunity, says an expert whose company provides strategic consultancy to the global healthcare industry.

Strta Consulting Services co-founder Shailesh Shah told Telangana Today, “India has emerged as the top medical tourism hub in the world in terms of the cost of healthcare, almost 80-90 per cent cheaper than the western healthcare hubs. All these years Delhi and Chennai have led the space but neither of the cities match what Thailand caters to. New States like Telangana can create new hubs for healthcare and Karimnagar is apt to have such a dedicated cluster because of the hospitals, medical and nursing colleges it has. Karimnagar is a young city with good infrastructure and a large talent pool.”

He emphasises, “As one drives through Karimnagar, one would notice the presence of healthcare establishments-in the form of a clinic, hospital, pharmacy or a diagnostics centre. There are close to 3,000 hospital beds and more than 500 specialists practicing in the city. There are two university hospitals (Prathima and Chalmeda) with 75-bed capacity each. Apollo, MaxCure, Sunshine and Renee operate hospitals with 70-150 bed capacity each. Those needing medical care need not go to Hyderabad or any other city, barring some high-end cancer treatment.”

Shah points out that if Karimnagar could be urbanised ‘smartly’ with an airport, it could act as a base for medical tourism with its strong healthcare ecosystem, Telangana can attract $10 billion fresh global income into the State. Thailand with its focus on medical tourism earns $35 billion today.

Adding to that, those from Karimnagar who are studying or working abroad can leverage health insurance for their parents for the medical care they obtain in the city.

Telangana can leverage the capability and the healthcare cost advantage it can offer to the world. Karimnagar today caters to more than 1,000 overseas patients a year (with more than 80 per cent of them being NRIs) and this can go up multi-fold with focused efforts.

The State government can support and ensure that every hospital in Karimnagar gets Joint Commission International (JCI) certification, which is seen as the global benchmark for patient safety and quality of health care, Shah added.

The medical tourism hub in Karimnagar will also attract health data and healthtech companies into the city, so that they can work with hospitals, thus creating immense job opportunities.

