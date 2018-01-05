Karimnagar chosen for MANUU off-campus

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has urged the Union government to set up off-campus of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) at Karimnagar.

On Friday, MP B Vinod Kumar along with Professor T Papi Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Professor V Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE and Professor Komal Reddy, Registrar Satavahana University met Professor Dhirendra Pal Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) at New Delhi.

In his letter to the UGC Chairman, the MP mentioned that Karimnagar has been chosen for setting up an off-campus of MANUU as it has one of the highest number of Urdu-speaking population in Telangana after Hyderabad.

He said State government had already shown keen interest in setting up an off-campus at Karimnagar and accordingly handed over five acres of land to the varsity. This apart, the government had allotted Rs 10 crore as seed capital to ensure an off-campus in Karimnagar was realised, he said.

The delegation urged the UGC Chairman to support the setting up of the off-campus. The team also explained the need to grant 12B status to Satavahana University, Karimnagar and provide more funds to strengthen the varsity.

Papi Reddy explained the UGC Chairman about various activities being undertaken by the State government to improve quality access and employability of graduates.