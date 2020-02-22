Karimnagar Collector asks officials to get ready for Pattana Pragathi

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Karimnagar: Collector K Shashanka has asked officials to prepare comprehensive plans for the development of towns during the Pattana Pragathi programme which begins from February 24. The Collector held a meeting with municipal commissioners and special officers on Pattana Pragathi on Saturday.

Officials and public representatives have already been informed about the priorities of the government for Pattana Pragathi during the preparatory meeting held on February 20. Informing that special officers for all municipalities and wards were already appointed, he advised officials to start the programme from the localities where poor, SC, ST and Minority were staying. He asked them to check drinking water supply, roads condition, greenery, nurseries, graveyards, veg and non-vegetable markets, playgrounds, public toilets, SHE toilets and identify spaces for street vendors and parking places.

He said action would be taken against negligence officers according to the new Municipal Act. He also asked them to prepare plans to collect dry and wet garbage separately. The government would rank municipalities and based on the rankings, the government would sanction funds to civic bodies, he informed.

Four committees, including youth, women, senior citizen and prominent personalities have been appointed in each ward. Around 60 persons, comprising 15 members in each committee, would work in each ward.

