Karimnagar Collector felicitates Padma Shri awardees

Karimnagar: Well-known sanskrit poet, Sribhashyam Vijayasaradhi, whose name has been finalised for Padma Sri award, was felicitated by the District Collector K Shashanka.

Vijayasaradhi has been selected for the award in Literature and Education category by the Central government.

The Collector along with Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy and Joint Collector GV Shyamprasad Lal and others felicitated Vijayasaradhi at Yagna Varahaswamy temple here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashanka opined that the services of Vijayasaradhi made for sanskrit language was a great honor to the country. Vijayasaradhi, who has surname ‘Bashyam’, was an inspiration to younger generation. Sanskrit poet made outstanding contributions for the integrity of the nation.

Name of the Karimnagar district once again came to limelight across the country with announcement of Padma Shri award to Vijayasaradhi. Without struggle and hard work, it was not possible to achieve such a prestigious award.

Kamalasan Reddy expressed happy for selection of Vijayasaradhi for the award, who tried to inculcate moral values among the public through his writings. CP emphasized the need to read the books of sanskrit poet.

SRR college principal Ramakrishna, Tahsildar (urban) Venugopal Reddy, Madisetti Gopal and Anantha Acharya and others were present.

