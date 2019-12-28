Karimnagar Collector gives instructions for conduct of smooth civic polls

By | Published: 8:53 pm 8:56 pm

Karimnagar: Collector K Shashanka has instructed polling officials to make necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct municipal elections in the district. The Collector, along with Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, held a meeting with municipal commissioners, nodal officers, police officers and Tahsildars in this regard on Saturday.

He instructed officials to prepare a voter list for display and organise meetings with the representatives of political parties on Dec 31 to discuss the voter list.

Officials were told to prepare a ward-wise list of voters, those who do not have house numbers. While Karimnagar Municipal Corporation has 2,72,194 voters, there are 29,879 voters in Jammikunta, 25,939 in Huzurabad, 12,661in Choppadandi and 9,666 in Kothapalli municipality.

The caste-wise list of voters should be prepared in a comprehensive manner and displayed on December 30, he said and added that polling stations-wise voters list must be announced on January 4. Instructing municipal, police and revenue officials to inspect polling booths jointly, he wanted them to identify sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations. He also directed them to set up all polling stations in government buildings and there should be 800 voters in every polling station.

Returning and assistant returning officers should complete training to the first batch polling staff by December 31 and second by January 4. He suggested that training to master trainers be given on Sunday.

Shashanka asked officials to fix rates to count the election expenditure of the contestant candidates. Besides appointing micro observers, ballot papers should be printed in the presence of police personnel.

Advising to keep ballot boxes ready by over-oiling them, he said additional boxes should also be kept ready. There should be a woman in the staff of every polling station and High School teachers should be excluded from election duties.

The Collector instructed officials to cancel leaves of employees on the eve of civic body polls. Kamalasan Reddy instructed police officers to prepare plans to provide security for municipal polls and geotag all polling stations.

Besides arranging closed-circuit cameras in sensitive and hypersensitive booths, old criminals should be bound-over before Tahsildars, he said.

