Karimnagar Collector suspends tahsildar

Karimnagar: K Shyamsunder, tahsildar of Chigurumamidi mandal, was suspended for showing negligence in settling land-related issues in rural areas.

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday issued orders placing he tahsildar under suspension. Shyamsunder, who was transferred to Chigurumamdi mandal from Adilabad before Parliament elections, failed to solve land-related problems as part of land purification processes. Despite Joint Collector Shyam Prasad Lal’s repeated warning to speed up land purification processes, the tahsildhar failed to do so. Disappointed over Shyamsunder’s negligent attitude towards his duty, the JC recommended for suspension. Based on JC’s recommendation, the Collector issued orders placing the tahsildhar under suspension.