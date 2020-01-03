Karimnagar Collector told students to learn more thing from schools

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Karimnagar: Collector K Shashanka opined that the life of people, who reached higher positions in the life, would start only from school itself. So, students should try to learn everything in the schools and discuss their doubts with teachers by setting aside fear and shyness, Shashanka said while interacting with students in Chamanpalli.

Shashanka participated in ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme in Chamnapalli and Dubbapalli of Karimangar rural mandal on Friday. As part of the programme, he visited schools and interacted with students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said at this age, children would spend most of their time in schools. So, they should try to learn as many things as possible. Students should try to learn cycling, swimming, dance, sports and others before Class-X since they would not get much opportunity after SSC.

He advises SSC students to revision the subject number of times since there was less time for exams. The Collector also explained techniques in Telugu subject.

Later, participating in palle pragathi, he instructed sarpanches to complete 100 per cent tree plantation and take steps to protect them by the time of ending of the programme. Construction of dump-yard and soak pits should also be completed, he instructed and urged to achieve 100 percent literacy.

