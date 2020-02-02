Karimnagar Collector wants parents to encourage children in sports

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka emphasised the need for practice of sports by students. Besides education, participating in sports was essential for the better future of the students, he said here on Sunday.

Collector Shashanka, who participated in 4th Inter District MTB Cycling Championship 2020, held near railway station, opined that students should participate in sports with a strong dire to win the game.

Shashank wished Karimnagar cyclists to take part in State and national and international level events. For that, students should practice sports right from the age of 16 to 17 years, he noted. He wanted the parents to encourage their children in the sport wherein they were interested. In China, children are encouraged in sports and games where they are interested in, he said.

Informing that it was the second cycling competition in the district, he emphasised the need to encourage cycling in the district. Stating that there was a need to arrange a cycling track in Karimnagar, he assured the locals of taking steps to arrange the track once the suitable land was identified. Collector wished Karimnagar cyclists to win medals in Uttarakhand competitions.

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, State Cycling Association president Malla Reddy, district president Madhusudhan Reddy, honorary president Narender Reddy, and others participated in the event.

