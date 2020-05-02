Karimnagar Collector wants to speed up smart-city works

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka on Saturday instructed Karimnagar Municipal Corporation authorities to speed up smart city works and complete all works without compromising on quality.

The Collector along with KMC Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Commissioner Valluru Kranthi conducted review meeting with officials to discuss the progress of smart-city works at collectorate conference hall here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed officials to speed up the works of 17 kilometer distance road being laid in eight areas of the town.

Officials should not say that smart-city works have been delayed due to lack of sand, he said and informed that sand would be available for works from Monday.

Collector asked the officials not to create troubles to people while erecting electric poles besides newly laid roads. Besides contract staff, engineering department officials should monitor the ongoing works by staying at work site.

