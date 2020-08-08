Karimnagar Collector warns of serious action against land-grabbers

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Karimanagar: District Collector K Shashanka on Saturday categorically stated that there was no question of going easy on land-grabbers, and warned of serious action against people involved in encroachment of government and tank lands in Bommakal village in the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

Stating that encroachment of government, tanks and other lands was rampant in the village, he instructed officials to take steps to protect lands.

Following the instructions by the State Human Rights Commission, the Collector constituted an eight member committee headed by RDO Anand Kumar to probe all aspects. More details have also come to light in the police investigation.

The Collector along with Karimnagar Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy conducted a meeting with committee members at the collectorate conference hall here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said besides occupying government and tank lands illegally, they have been transferred onto their names by grabbers by creating fake documents.

During the last two years, they have received 12 complaints from victims and 12 cases were also booked pertaining to Bommakal land grabbing. Private lands have also been occupied by threatening owners, he said.

Emphasizing the need for a comprehensive probe into the incident, he instructed the investigation team to probe each and every survey number in Bommakal and Sitarampur.

The RDO informed that they found irregularities in registration of 87 acres and 25 guntas land in survey numbers 652, 695, 108, 99, 105, 228, and 96. Informing to carry out survey in other survey numbers too, he said criminal cases would be registered against the people those who were involved in land encroachment.

Besides demolishing illegal structures raised in government and tank lands, action would also be taken against panchayaraj and registration department officials.

