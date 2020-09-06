Karimnagar commissionerate gets guest lounge

DGP M Mahendar Reddy appreciated the Karimnagar CP, VB Kamalasan Reddy for modernising an old building by developing greenery, arranging water fountains and other facilities

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Karimnagar: Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy inaugurated a guest lounge at Karimnagar police commissionerate office here on Sunday evening.

The DGP halted at the commissionerate office while proceeding to Hyderabad after completing his Adilabad tour. On his arrival to the commissionerate office, Collector K Shashanka, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy and Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Valluru Kranthi welcomed the DGP.

Interacting with the officials, Mahendar Reddy enquired about the situation in the district. He appreciated Kamalasan Reddy for the latter’s efforts in maintaining law and order in the commissionerate limits

The DGP also appreciated the CP for modernising an old building by developing greenery, arranging water fountains and other facilities. About 100-year-old bungalow had been developed into a guest lounge.

Later, Mahendar Reddy visited the gym set up with international standards.

Additional DCPs S Srinivas (law and order) and G Chandramohan (administration), ACPs Somanathan and Vijayasaradhi, Inspectors Tula Srinivasa Rao, Vijay Kumar and Vignan Rao and others were present.

