Karimnagar cops seize 54 tractors for illegal sand transportation

Karimnagar: Personnel of the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate conducted a special drive to check illegal sand transportation in the commissionerate limits on Sunday.

The special drive which started at 5 am continued up to 9 am. As part of the drive, cops conducted raids in different areas and seized 54 tractors engaged in illegal sand transportation.

Besides seizing vehicles, cases were also booked against the persons engaged in illegal sand transportation. Seized vehicles were handed over to Tahsildars and mining officials.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy informed that strict measures have been taken to curb illegal sand transportation in commissionerate limits.

Despite strict vigil by cops, sand has been transported illegally from some areas. Last year, 102 cases were booked by seizing 143 vehicles and 33 vehicles were seized in connection with 18 cases so far this year.

Since last year, 655 lorries and 80 tractor loads of illegal sand stocks were seized and handed over to Tahsildars and mining officials.

This year, 47 lorries, two tippers, seven JCBs, 184 tractors were seized. Drone cameras have been used to trace illegal sand stocks. Awareness programmes to educate the people about consequences of illegal sand mining were also organized.

