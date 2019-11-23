Karimnagar cops smash half-helmets, bikers enraged

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:33 am

Karimnagar: Two-wheeler riders wearing half-helmets in Karimnagar were in for a shock on Friday when policemen stopped them and smashed their helmets saying they were against traffic rules.

Enraged over the sudden development, two-wheeler riders were seen entering into arguments with the cops for not allowing them to use half-helmets after remaining silent on the issue for the past 10 months.

Wearing helmet was made mandatory in the police commissionerate limits on February 1, 2019. While some used full helmets, a majority of the people purchased half-helmets.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, L Shankar, a private employ, found fault with the police for suddenly changing their stand. “People would not have purchased half helmets if the police had given clear instructions while implementing the rule,” he said.

Another rider, Mahesh, questioned the police officials as to why they did not spread awareness among the public not to purchase half helmets that were being sold on the roadside.

