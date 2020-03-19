Karimnagar: COVID-19 tests to people staying around Collectorate

By | Published: 12:35 pm 12:38 pm

Karimnagar: District administration has decided to conduct medical tests to people living around Collectorate Office since the Indonesian preachers stayed in a mosque near Collectorate.

For this purpose, 100 medical teams have been brought to Karimnagar from Hyderabad on Thursday.

A total of ten Indonesians came to Karimnagar on March 14 and stayed in Ahmadia mosque near Collectorate. Of them seven persons were tested positive for coronavirus.

Besides collecting the details of people who were met by the Indonesians during their 48 hours stay in the town, district officials have decided to conduct medical tests to the people staying three kilometers radius of Collectorate.

After conducting review meeting with officials on Wednesday night, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar appealed to the people not to move outside and try to confine to their houses in the wake of spread of coronavirus in the town.

Following the alert of the district administration not to come outside, people have begun purchasing essential commodities such as vegetables, rice and others required for next 15 days period.

District medical and health department officials, who opened isolation ward for corona positive patients with ten beds in the starting this month, have opened another ward with 20 beds on Wednesday. Three ventilators have also been kept ready.

Isolation wards have also been setup in Prathima and Chelmeda Ananda Rao teaching hospitals with 50 beds capacity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter