Karimnagar CP asks cops to use portable fingerprints

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy instructed the cops to use portable fingerprints devises to identify suspected criminals.

Kamalasan Reddy conducted review meeting with police officers here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, CP informed that the devises would be given to blue colts and night patrolling police personnel.

It was possible to detect whether the suspected person was involved in any crime across the country with the help of portable fingerprints devise, he informed and advised cops not to waste time by shifting suspected persons to police stations.

Advising the cops to take the services of clues teams in any type of crime, he said photos of accused should be taken at the spot in e-petty cases.

Instead of wasting time on operation of mobile phones, cops should develop knowledge on modern technology introduced in police department, he said.

Talking about illegal sand transportation, Kamalasan Reddy instructed that the tractors, which got permission under sand tax policy, would be allowed to transport sand.

As part of 5s programme, police stations should be maintained clean and ban the usage of plastic in police station premises.

