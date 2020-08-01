Karimnagar CP plants saplings as part of green challenge

By | Published: 6:19 pm

Karimnagar: As part o fgreen challenge campaign being run by Rajyasabha member J Santosh Kumar, Karimnagar Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy planted tree saplings on police Commissionerate premises on Saturday.

Accepting the green challenge from film actor Shiva Reddy, CP planted saplings in three places including martyrs memorial. Later, he challenged movie hero Venkatesh, table tennis player Saina Jaiswal and Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy, Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalasan Reddy opined that green challenge would help to provide pollution free atmosphere to future generations if the prominent persons of different fields were planted trees by accepting the challenge.

CP called upon the people to take part in Haritha Haram programme and plant trees in a big way. Besides homes, trees should also be planted in open places, he said while explaining about consequences to be developed in the future if trees were not planted now.

Karimnagar was looking like the desert due to lack of trees and people have to face severe problems in the future if the situation was continued further, he opined.

Informing that they have decided to plant 50,000 plants in Commissionerate premises in the sixth phase of Haritha Haram, he said all measures have been taken to protect 85 to 90 trees.

