Karimnagar CP urges people to voluntarily plant saplings

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy on Friday emphasised the need to grow trees to protect the environment.

As part of the Green India Challenge promoted by Rajya Sabha MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar, the CP planted trees on the commissionerate premises and nominated District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed, Joint Collector Shyam Prasad Lal and DRO Pravinya to plant three saplings each.

Reddy urged the people to come forward voluntarily to plant three saplings each and protect them for three years. This would also check the pollution levels, he said.

The Police department was planting trees in open places and taking steps to protect them. Around 90 saplings, planted have survived, he said.

Expressing happiness over the continuation of the Green Challenge, the CP wanted journalists to join the challenge too.

