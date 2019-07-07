Karimnagar: CPI’s Narsaiah Yadav dead

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Karimnagar: Senior CPI leader Kalwa Narsaiah Yadav died of a massive heart attack at his residence in Bommakal late on Saturday night.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy paid tributes by placing the party flag on the body of departed communist leader. He recalled the 30 years of service rendered to the party by Yadav. Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, former ZP chairperson Tula Uma, CPM district secretary Geetla Mukunda Reddy, public representatives and leaders from other political parties paid tributes to Yadav.

Yadav, a Gunj hamali worker, rose to the position of CPI State council member. He was also AITUC district president and Telangana Gorrela Mekala Pempakamdarula Sangham State president.

