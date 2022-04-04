Karimnagar Dairy progressing on par with Amul dairy: Chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Milk Producer Company, also known as Karimnagar Dairy is all set to progress on par with the Amul Dairy and compete with other dairies in the country.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Monday, Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao said that the Karimnagar Dairy, which was presently having two lakh litres capacity, would soon add additional three lakh litres capacity with the coming up of the Mega dairy at Nallagonda village in Thimmapur mandal at a cost of Rs 63 crore. The opening of Mega dairy would make the Karimnagar Dairy as the five lakh litre capacity, he said.

The construction of mega dairy was completed and they had taken up trial runs of the full-automated machinery, he said. The chairman said they are planning to get it inaugurated by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

As part of the expansion of the dairy and procurement of milk, they had opened bulk milk cooling units (BMCU) in neighbouring districts such as Kamareddy, Jangaon, Siddipet, Adilabad, Mancherial and other districts and make it 33 BMCUs to increase procurement.

In order to increase the milk procurement and benefit the milk producers, the Karimnagar Dairy had also enhanced the procurement prices. The buffalo milk with 5 per cent fat content would be given Rs 35.50 per litre and 10 per cent fat content Rs 71 per litre. Similarly for cow milk, Rs 32.20 per litre for 3 per cent fat, 4 per cent fat Rs 35 per litre and 4.5 per cent Rs 36.40 per litre.

Stating that the turnover during the last financial year was Rs 400 crore, he said that the turnover increased by 10 per cent over the last year. On this occasion, the Karimnagar Dairy had also announced the launch of new products such as chikki (jaggery and peanuts) and one litre and two litre curd buckets for the benefit of consumers. The dairy had recently launched its bread into the market and doing roaring business.

Ambulance service launched

Responding to the call given by the dairy, Chalmeda Ananda Rao institute of medical sciences (CAIMS) chairman Chalmeda Laxminarasimha Rao had donated veterinary ambulance for the Karimnagar dairy. The Dairy would deploy its veterinary team of doctors and others and tour entire district to provide medical assistance to the milking animals at the door step of farmers.

On this occasion, the Dairy chairman appealed to the philanthropists and others to donate ambulances and the dairy would maintain them for the benefit of the farming community. Dairy Advisor V Hanumantha Reddy, MD P Shankar Reddy, CAIMS chairman Ch Laxminarasimha Rao were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .