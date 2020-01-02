Karimnagar DCC president quits post, party

By | Published: 12:47 am

Karimnagar: Former legislator and District Congress Committee president Katakam Mruthyunjayam resigned from the DCC post and party’s primary membership. Mruthunjayam faxed his resignation letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday. Mruthunjayam has taken the decision as he was upset over the recent developments in the district fraction of the party.

It is learnt that he was unhappy over constitution of committees for Kothapalli municipality to contest in the coming municipal polls.

TPCC president Ponnam Prabhakar has constituted committees without issuing notice to the DCC president. Moreover, a number of senior congress leaders have joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and being the DCC president, he failed to stop them from leaving the party.

Mruthunjayam, who started his political carrier as Gambhiraopet panchayat samithi member, elected as MLA from Karimnagar Assembly constituency on Sanjay Vichar Manch in 1983. He also worked as KDCC bank chairman from 1991 to 1992. He worked as DCC president from 1995 to 2003 and was again appointed as district party chief in 2014.

