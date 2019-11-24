Karimnagar DMHO’s comments on abolition of RMP system draws ire

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Karimnagar: District Medical and Health Officer Dr R Ram Manohar Rao’s comments on abolition of Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP) system met with resistance from members of Zilla Parishad here on Sunday.

When the DMHO strongly reacted against the RMP and PMP system, members opposed it stating that it would create problems for the Health department which was giving permission and training them. Interestingly, the discussion on the issue took place in the presence of Health Minister Etela Rajender.

The ZP general meeting held under the chairmanship of Kanumalla Vijaya who took up health subject after the arrival of the Health Minister.

Participating in the debate, ZPTC from Chigurumamidi, Gikuru Ravinder expressed deep concern over collection of huge amounts from innocent patients by private hospitals in the name of various tests.

Corporate hospitals and private nursing homes were paying 30 to 40 percent commission to RMPs and PMPs who would refer cases to private hospitals. ZPTC wanted the administration to rescue innocent patients by putting an end to such kind of practice.

Admitting ZPTC’s remarks, DMHO wanted to abolish RMP and PMP system. Though they have no right to administer even an injection, RMPs were administering saline to patients by arranging beds. Going a step ahead, some of them were even doing operations. Informing that there were 100 RMPs in Karimnagar town, he emphasized the need to abolish the system.

Differing with DMHO, Ravinder said RMPs were the only source for rural people if they developed any health problems during the night since government hospitals are not available at that time.

District Libraries chairman, Enugu Ravinder Reddy said it was not proper on the part of officer to talk about the abolition since the health department itself giving training to RMPs and PMPs. It would create troubles to the government. Another member sought the details of private hospitals and charges being collected by them.

Health Minister ends speech abruptly

Karimnagar: Health Minister Etela Rajender concluded his speech at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting abruptly after the sound system in the ZP meeting hall kept failing.

The Minister participated in the ZP general body meeting held under the chair of chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya at ZP meeting hall here on Sunday. As soon as the Minister began his speech, the sound system went bust. The staff repaired it immediately facilitating the Minister to continue with his speech. Unfortunately, it started malfunctioning again after a few minutes. Though there were four mikes including two cardless ones, not a single mike was functional.

Since the malfunction occurred four to five times during his brief speech, Rajender abruptly concluded his speech and left the meeting hall. There was a problem in sound system right from the beginning of the meeting resumed at 11.30 am.

As trouble cropped up in sound system after beginning of the meeting, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar instructed operators to take steps to ensure it does not recur but the system malfunctioned throughout the meeting.

