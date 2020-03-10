Karimnagar: Fear of coronavirus keeps people away from celebrations

By | Published: 12:01 am 12:08 am

Karimnagar: Holi, the festival of colours, evoked poor response from people this time around. Fear of coronavirus forced majority of the people to stay away from celebrations.

As per the guidelines issued by the Central and State governments, people have been taking precautionary measures and staying away from mass gatherings.

Right from toys to colours everything manufactured in China have been flooding the Indian market. But after the coronavirus outbreak began from China, people are scared to use chines products incluidng colours which are imported from China. So, a majority of the people stayed away from Holi celebrations.

As part of safety precautions, it has been advised that people should avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth with unclean hands, afraid of getting affected by the virus, majority of the people stayed away from celebrations.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, a private employ, Lanka Shankar said every year, he used to play Holi along with his family members and friends. But, this time, he did not touch colours due to coronavirus scare.

Another person, M Mahesh said: “If I go out people would touch my face while applying colours, which I did not want as it could lead to infection. So, I stayed away from Holi celebrations.”

