Karimnagar gets a woman ZP chief again

Published: 11:45 pm

Karimnagar: Karimangar Zilla Parishad chairman post was won by a woman for the second consecutive term. Kanumalla Vijaya was elected as Zilla Parishad chairperson in the indirect election held on Saturday.

Tula Uma is the present Zilla Parishad chairperson whose term is going to end this month. Interestingly, both women are from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Vijaya from Illanthakunta ZPTC was unanimously elected the Zilla Parishad chairperson as TRS won all 15 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies in Karimangar district.

According to Election Commission guidelines, Zilla Parishad officials organised a special general body meeting for the election of chairman and vice-chairman around 3 pm.

Manakondur ZPTC Shekar Goud proposed Vijaya’s name for the ZP top post, Kothapalli ZPTC Putta Karuna supported the proposal. As there was no other proposal, Joint Collector GV Shyamprasad Lal declared Vijaya the Zilla Parishad chairperson.

Similarly, Perala Gopal Rao from Saidapur ZPTC was elected vice-chairman. Chigurumamidi ZPTC Ravinder proposed his name, Choppadandi member Soujanya supported the proposal. Earlier, Mohammed Sukuroddin and Md Sabeer Pasha were elected as co-opted members.

Health Minister Etela Rajender, Rajyasabha member Capt Laxmikantha Rao, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar and Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar, and, others were present at the special general body meeting. MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balkishan were absent.

Later, speaking to media persons, Rajender said TRS captured almost all ZPTCs and MPPs of 32 districts in the State. “People of the State have given a clear mandate to TRS after experiencing five years of governance by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.The faith reposed in the government by the people would be retained,” he added

Talking about erstwhile Karimnagar district, the Minister said 99 per cent of the MPTC and ZPTC seats in Karimnagar, Jagitial, Peddapalli and Rajanna-Sircilla were won by TRS. In Karimnagar, a total of 15 ZPTCs were gained by TRS, he said and congratulated newly elected chairperson, vice-chairperson and two co-opted members.

Newly elected chairperson, Vijaya thanked TRS working president KT Rama Rao, Health Minister Rajender and MLAs for extending their support to her. She promised to fulfill their aspirations.

Informing that she actively participated in Telangana agitation since the year 2001, she assured to work hard to fulfill the dream of the people. She also thanked people for electing TRS candidates in all of 15 ZPTCs.

