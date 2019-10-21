Karimnagar: Heavy rush in RTC buses

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Karimnagar: For the first time during 17-day-old indefinite strike by RTC workers, there was a rush of passengers in RTC buses on Monday, when most services on various routes were seen going packed.

Passengers waiting at the bus station were seen rushing towards buses to occupy seats whenever their buses arrived. Reopening of schools and colleges was cited as the main reason for the surge in passengers. Earlier, educational institutions were scheduled to reopen on October 14 after Dasera holidays. However, holidays were extended till October 19 due to the RTC workers agitation.

Students, who were confined to their houses all these days, came out to attend classes on Monday. RTC officials arranged sufficient buses to transport the students to their respective educational institutions. On the other hand, agitating RTC workers along with their family members staged protest in front of depots across the district. Police arrested workers staging protest at Karimnagar depot-I.

Meanwhile, RTC JAC leaders tried to obstruct the tenders invited by the corporation from private operators to ply buses on different routes. As soon as the tendering process began at the Regional Manager’s office here in the morning, JAC leaders rushed to the RM’s office and obstructed private players from filing tenders. Police deployed swung into action and cleared the way by arresting the agitating RTC workers.

Corporation officials invited tenders for eleven routes and nine depots in Karimangar region.

RTC driver attempts suicide in Karimangar

Jampaiah, an RTC driver who has been participating in the indefinite strike, attempted suicide by dousing himself with petrol in front of Karimnagar depot-I on Monday evening.

Upset over the ‘indifferent attitude’ of the State government, Jampaiah decided to end his life and reached depot-I where he works with a bottle of petrol. He doused himself with petrol and tried to light it. Alert police, however, foiled his bid and took him into custody.

Jampaiah was reportedly depressed since the State government was not responding to their strike though TSRTC workers have been agitating for the past 17 days, his colleagues alleged.

