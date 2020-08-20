Karimnagar improves Swachh Survekshan ranking

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar said that Karimnagar Municipal Corporation secured 72nd place in Swachh Survekshan-2020 ranking in the entire country in 1 to 10 lakh population category. Karimnagar got first place in the state.

Announcing this to media persons here on Thursday, Kamalakar expressed happiness and appreciated KMC authorities for securing rank. Karimnagar, which got 2016th rank in 2017, improved its ranking in 2019 by securing 72 nd place.

KMC won first rank in Best Citizen LED Initiative. It was materialised only because of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao. Before 2014, Karimnagar used to appear like a tiny village and development had been neglected due to lack of funds.

However, the situation changed after the formation of Telangana because of innovative schemes introduced by the government. Number of innovative schemes have been introduced in the Municipal Department under the supervision of Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao.

Earlier, the condition of roads was in bad shape. However, it has been changed. Besides the 14.5 kilometre main road, internal roads have also been laid.

In order to make the town as a neat and clean city, top priority was given for sanitation and had purchased a sweeping machine by spending Rs 1.5 crore from Chief Minister’s assurance funds. Later, two more sweeping machines were also purchased. Besides 40 Swachh auto-rickshaws, two compactors, disilting machines, jetty machine and others were also purchased.

